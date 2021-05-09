Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,954,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Washington Prime Group worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPG opened at $2.25 on Friday. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

WPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

