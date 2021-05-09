Wayfair (NYSE:W) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.69 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $305.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.69. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $144.51 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.93.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,884,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

