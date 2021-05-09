We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

APD opened at $290.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

