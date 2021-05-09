We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SOXX opened at $422.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.83. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $224.11 and a 1 year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

