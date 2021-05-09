We Are One Seven LLC Buys 113 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

