We Are One Seven LLC Buys 915 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 70.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,321 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.2% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 100,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,592.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

