We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

