We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

