We Are One Seven LLC Sells 643 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

