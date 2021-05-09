Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,933.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

