Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $276.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $168.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

