Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

