Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $253.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

