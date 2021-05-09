Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $597,000 in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTCF opened at $17.37 on Friday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

