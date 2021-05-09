Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

