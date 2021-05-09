Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $151.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

