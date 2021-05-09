Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $225.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $609.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.