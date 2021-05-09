Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

SPG opened at $124.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.