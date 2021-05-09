Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.85 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

