Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

