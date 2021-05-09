Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.