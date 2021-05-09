Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

