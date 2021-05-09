Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $496.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

