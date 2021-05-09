Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.