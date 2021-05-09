Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after buying an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after buying an additional 121,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

