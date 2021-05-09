Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $202,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $97.29 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55.

