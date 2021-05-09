Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,688,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

