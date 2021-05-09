Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $435.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

