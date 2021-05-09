Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 172,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 359,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,361,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

