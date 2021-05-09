Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 509,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $19.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.