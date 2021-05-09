Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 9,478.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AVAV stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,625 shares of company stock valued at $25,312,983. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

