Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 559.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

