Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $64.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

