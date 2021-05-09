WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.69. The company has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

