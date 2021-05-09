WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

TMO stock opened at $468.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

