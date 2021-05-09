WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $384.32 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.45 and its 200 day moving average is $361.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

