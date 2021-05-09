WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $217.50 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

