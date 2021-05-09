WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

