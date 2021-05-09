WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,449. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.85 and a 12-month high of $164.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

