West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.97.
In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
