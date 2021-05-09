West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

