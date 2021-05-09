Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $88.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.70.

WDC opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

