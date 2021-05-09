Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $2.35 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

