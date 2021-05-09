Westlake Chemical Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $103.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Strs Ohio raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

