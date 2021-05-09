Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Sells $15,600.00 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Fabian Gomez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,126.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fabian Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Fabian Gomez sold 1,412 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $24,371.12.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $19.81 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 million, a P/E ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.