Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,891 shares of company stock valued at $41,132,120. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

