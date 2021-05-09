William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hayward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

HAYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hayward from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.43 on Friday. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,687,000.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

