William R. Boyd Sells 30,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BYD opened at $67.69 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

