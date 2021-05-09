William R. Boyd Sells 30,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BYD opened at $67.69 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
