Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by 86.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Winmark alerts:

WINA stock opened at $198.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.59. Winmark has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $200.99. The company has a market cap of $735.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.