Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

