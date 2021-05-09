WOWswap (WOW) Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $38.90 or 0.00066314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $10.08 million and $39,649.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00254113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 358.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.68 or 0.01141669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00032200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.00750131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,732.15 or 1.00125790 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars.

